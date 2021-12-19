NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense.

Does that mean Brown will get the chance to return to Tampa Bay when his suspension is over?

It appears so.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are expected to add Brown back into the mix on Monday.

“Antonio Brown’s suspension is coming to an end, and he’s expected to rejoin the team this week, sources say,” he reports.

NFL fans aren’t very surprised, but many are disappointed.

“Dude lied to his entire team and was suspended for games he was sitting out while injured? Talent outweighs problems, Mike Vick, Greg Hardy, Pacman Jones and so on…” one fan tweeted.

“No consequences for anything anymore in this country .. sad,” another fan added on Twitter.

“If the NFL looked into EVERY single v-card player/coach…. They would probably have to suspend over 100 people…. Lets move on,” another fan predicted on Twitter.

The Bucs, 10-3 on the season, are set to host New Orleans on Sunday night.