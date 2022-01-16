NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Bill Belichick News

The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Saturday night, falling 47-17 in a game that was never close.

But while the Patriots’ 2021 season ended in disappointment, the franchise still has reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Mainly this: Bill Belichick will be back in 2022.

The Patriots head coach isn’t often direct with the media, though he was on Sunday morning. Belichick was asked if he plans on returning for another season. The legendary NFL head coach did not hesitate to respond.

“I’d say that would be accurate.”

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked by reporters this morning if he plans on returning to coach in 2022: "I'd say that would be accurate." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“Bruh… 9 Super Bowls and 6 SB wins as a HC. 321 wins as a HC. He’s the greatest coach ever lmao. U rlly think he’s just gonna retire after getting whipped like that? Come on man. He won’t retire till he wins another ring or drops dead like seriously,” one fan tweeted.

“Man this dude making 12.5 million a year. He ain’t going nowhere,” another fan tweeted.

“So that was his resolution,” one fan joked.

I'd pay a reporter every dollar in my bank account to ask Bill Belichick for his New Year's Resolutions in the postgame press conference tonight. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 16, 2022

The Patriots’ 2021 season ended in disappointment, but you can bet on Belichick pulling out all the stops in 2022.