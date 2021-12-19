NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly get a big piece back on offense on Sunday afternoon, with the return of running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard, who’s at times looked better than Ezekiel Elliott, missed last week’s win over the Washington Football Team with a foot injury.

However, the talented running back is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday.

That’s a nice boost for a Cowboys offense that hasn’t looked very good in recent weeks. Perhaps they’ll kick it up a notch on Sunday with Pollard back.

“Cowboys’ running back Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants but Dallas could have a slightly more cautious approach with him due to the injury, per source,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

“Good we need him healthy for playoffs and for Cardinals game in 2 weeks,” one fan tweeted.

“Can he hurt it more? It’s already torn. I think it’s a pain threshold thing,” one fan admitted on Twitter.

“They should hold him out, but thats rarely how this works,” another fan admitted.

The Cowboys and the Giants are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.