Giants players celebrate on the field in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Dexter Lawrence #97, Jabrill Peppers #21 and Isaac Yiadom #27 of the New York Giants celebrate an interception by Darnay Holmes #30 (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Few NFL Sundays this year – if any – have been as crazy as today.

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season isn’t over yet – we still have three games remaining, with two on Monday and one on Tuesday – but we’re feeling pretty good after Sunday.

Sunday was packed with wild games and insane games. The biggest highlight, unsurprisingly, came to us via the New York Jets.

The Jets appeared to be on the verge of their first NFL win, but they blew it at the last second.

The Jets continue to be winless, while the Raiders notched a huge win for their playoff push.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford had a big comeback against the Chicago Bears. The Lions got a win in their first win of the post-Matt Patricia era.

Later in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles made headlines when they benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. The quarterback switch didn’t matter, though, as the Eagles fell to the Packers, 30-16, on Sunday afternoon.

Doug Pederson said postgame that he hasn’t made a starting QB decision.

While the Eagles lost, another NFC East team had a huge win. The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday wrapped up with the Kansas City Chiefs securing their 11th win of the regular season. The Chiefs topped the Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday Night Football.

Hopefully the games on Monday and Tuesday night excite us in similar fashion.


