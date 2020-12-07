Few NFL Sundays this year – if any – have been as crazy as today.

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season isn’t over yet – we still have three games remaining, with two on Monday and one on Tuesday – but we’re feeling pretty good after Sunday.

Sunday was packed with wild games and insane games. The biggest highlight, unsurprisingly, came to us via the New York Jets.

The Jets appeared to be on the verge of their first NFL win, but they blew it at the last second.

The Jets made an unprecedented play call to end their game vs the Raiders There were 252 pass plays meeting this criteria the last 15 seasons: •Final 15 seconds

•Down 4-8 points

•40+ yards to the end zone They were the 1st defense to send 6+ pass rushers in ^ situation pic.twitter.com/mrk61E46ET — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2020

The Jets continue to be winless, while the Raiders notched a huge win for their playoff push.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford had a big comeback against the Chicago Bears. The Lions got a win in their first win of the post-Matt Patricia era.

Lions score 2 TDs in 41 secs 🔥 They erase a 10-pt 4Q lead on the Bears (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yIWjoO0y2i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

Later in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles made headlines when they benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. The quarterback switch didn’t matter, though, as the Eagles fell to the Packers, 30-16, on Sunday afternoon.

Doug Pederson said postgame that he hasn’t made a starting QB decision.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn't commit to a starting QB for next week but will consider everything "before anything is decided." Today vs. Green Bay: Hurts: 5/12, 138 total yds, TD, INT

Wentz: 6/15, 97 total yds pic.twitter.com/QZZGIDrRr9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

While the Eagles lost, another NFC East team had a huge win. The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

"This is special. I love the game, love to play, and you never know when you are going to get an opportunity. And when you can pull through, it feels really good." – @Giants QB @ColtMcCoy to @lindsayczarniak after beating Seattle pic.twitter.com/iuFtC6B3Jm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020

Sunday wrapped up with the Kansas City Chiefs securing their 11th win of the regular season. The Chiefs topped the Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday Night Football.

Hopefully the games on Monday and Tuesday night excite us in similar fashion.