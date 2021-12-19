The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Ramsey News

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey against the Cowboys.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are going to get a major boost in their secondary on Tuesday.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, Rams standout Jalen Ramsey will be able to play in his team’s next game.

Ramsey had to miss his team’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he’s been cleared to play on Tuesday night.

The Rams will take on the Seahawks on Tuesday evening.

Rams fans are naturally excited.

“Ramsey tested positive on Monday. Tested out within 5 days. Basically everyone from Tuesday through Thursday will be in play to test out today or tomorrow,” one fan tweeted.

“Literally no reason for the NFL to postpone this game,” another fan added.

“This is huge,” another fan added.

The Rams and the Seahawks are set to kick off at 7 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.

