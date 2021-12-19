NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Ramsey News

The Los Angeles Rams are going to get a major boost in their secondary on Tuesday.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, Rams standout Jalen Ramsey will be able to play in his team’s next game.

Ramsey had to miss his team’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he’s been cleared to play on Tuesday night.

The Rams will take on the Seahawks on Tuesday evening.

Rams (and Jalen Ramsey) got the news around the third quarter of tonight’s Pats-Colts game. He has tested negative and is good to go for Tuesday’s game Vs Seattle. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 19, 2021

Rams fans are naturally excited.

“Ramsey tested positive on Monday. Tested out within 5 days. Basically everyone from Tuesday through Thursday will be in play to test out today or tomorrow,” one fan tweeted.

“Literally no reason for the NFL to postpone this game,” another fan added.

“This is huge,” another fan added.

The Rams and the Seahawks are set to kick off at 7 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.