NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

Welcome back, Kyler Murray.

The NFL’s MVP frontrunner for the first two months of the regular season will reportedly make his return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Murray, who’s been out for several weeks with an ankle injury, will reportedly return to the field on Sunday, along with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Kliff Kingsbury officially announced on Sunday morning that both Murray and Hopkins will be in the lineup on Sunday.

#AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

Cardinals fans are very excited.

“Let’s go!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Already was going to be a win vs Nagy. Now it’s going to be a blowout,” another fan predicted.

Some fans are skeptical of the decision, though.

“It is windy with a wintry mix, and Chicago has the worst field in the league. The Bears are terrible. Whyyyyy play these two?” one fan asked.

Murray hinted at his return last weekend, tweeting out a GIF of Thanos from The Avengers.

The Cardinals and the Bears, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.