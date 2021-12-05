The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

Green Bay Packers v Arizona CardinalsGLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Kyler Murray.

The NFL’s MVP frontrunner for the first two months of the regular season will reportedly make his return to the field on Sunday afternoon.

Murray, who’s been out for several weeks with an ankle injury, will reportedly return to the field on Sunday, along with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Kliff Kingsbury officially announced on Sunday morning that both Murray and Hopkins will be in the lineup on Sunday.

Cardinals fans are very excited.

“Let’s go!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Already was going to be a win vs Nagy. Now it’s going to be a blowout,” another fan predicted.

Some fans are skeptical of the decision, though.

“It is windy with a wintry mix, and Chicago has the worst field in the league. The Bears are terrible. Whyyyyy play these two?” one fan asked.

Murray hinted at his return last weekend, tweeting out a GIF of Thanos from The Avengers.

The Cardinals and the Bears, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.