NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major 49ers News

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers can clinch a playoff spot with either a win or a tie against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the NFC West franchise, they will be playing without arguably their most-important player on offense.

Trent Williams, perhaps the best offensive tackle in football, has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday afternoon’s game.

The All-Pro left tackle was officially questionable heading into Sunday’s game. However, he’s since been ruled out.

This is a major blow to Kyle Shanahan’s team.

49ers fans aren’t happy.

Williams is having one of the best offensive tackle seasons in NFL history. The 49ers’ offense will miss him greatly on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Rams is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.