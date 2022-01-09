NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major 49ers News

The San Francisco 49ers can clinch a playoff spot with either a win or a tie against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the NFC West franchise, they will be playing without arguably their most-important player on offense.
Trent Williams, perhaps the best offensive tackle in football, has officially been ruled OUT for Sunday afternoon’s game.
The All-Pro left tackle was officially questionable heading into Sunday’s game. However, he’s since been ruled out.
This is a major blow to Kyle Shanahan’s team.
49ers’ LT Trent Williams inactive today vs. Rams.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022
49ers fans aren’t happy.
Damn https://t.co/Xhg4s4zRmr pic.twitter.com/pqGjzUXx4H
— Anthony (@Smokenem1180) January 9, 2022
See you in Fall 2022 https://t.co/wSQATKkeGZ
— Marlon (@ItsRaineyDoe) January 9, 2022
Huge news for the Rams. Trent Williams has been the best LT in the league this year https://t.co/Ihbsxa8XW3
— Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 9, 2022
Significant loss for SF today. https://t.co/5XGiu2GRdj
— Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) January 9, 2022
Williams is having one of the best offensive tackle seasons in NFL history. The 49ers’ offense will miss him greatly on Sunday afternoon.
#49ers LT Trent Williams is out for today's game vs. the #Rams due to an elbow injury. He'll finish the regular season with a PFF grade of 98.2, the highest grade ever in PFF's history. pic.twitter.com/cYf3wvJdHg
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022
Kickoff between the 49ers and Rams is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on FOX.