NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year.

Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield, who’s playing through multiple painful injuries. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick admitted he’s as “banged up” as he’s been in quite some time – maybe ever.

Sunday night, Mayfield was reportedly in no mood to speak with reporters.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

“He also declined to hit wide open receivers,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“Tired of saying “we have to hold ourselves accountable” and we have to be better. And I’m sore but so what!” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Oof. Not a good look. Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, answered pointed questions twice in a 20-hour span after the Broncos lost last week and he came under fire after pulling up and not trying to make a tackle on a fumble return,” another fan tweeted.

It’s been a frustrating year for Mayfield and the Browns, but they remain in the playoff hunt in the muddied AFC.

