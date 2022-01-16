NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.

NFL.com reports that Wilson plans on looking around.

“Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back?” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back? My story: https://t.co/v0CESrBiSz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

If Wilson does request a trade, the market will be strong.

“This is my number one choice for the Browns. He’s a perfect football fit. The Browns with Wilson are a Super Bowl contender next year,” one fan tweeted.

“Denver, please and thanks,” one fan added.

“Damn Russ! I thought there was light at the end of the tunnel?! I guess its going to be a long off-season again,” a Seahawks fan tweeted.

“I enjoy how Seahawks fans are like nope, he said he wants to come back. Like vague answers to the media is some sort of oath,” one fan added.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/LJpiKntZ1F — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

Where do you see Wilson playing in 2022?