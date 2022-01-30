The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Bill O’Brien News

A closeup of Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Bill O’Brien might be on his way back to New England.

The Alabama offensive coordinator has been linked to the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job following the departure of Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The hire was reportedly made official on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the deal is confirmed.

With the Patriots needing a new offensive coordinator, O’Brien could reportedly be making his return to New England.

O’Brien, 52, was an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2007-11. He left New England following the 2011 season to take the Penn State job.

Perhaps O’Brien will be making his return to the NFL later this offseason.

