Bill O’Brien might be on his way back to New England.

The Alabama offensive coordinator has been linked to the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job following the departure of Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels is the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The hire was reportedly made official on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the deal is confirmed.

The deals for new #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and new #Raiders GM Dave Ziegler are done and agreed upon, sources say. Owner Mark Davis swings big and lands his top targets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

With the Patriots needing a new offensive coordinator, O’Brien could reportedly be making his return to New England.

O’Brien, 52, was an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2007-11. He left New England following the 2011 season to take the Penn State job.

Perhaps O’Brien will be making his return to the NFL later this offseason.