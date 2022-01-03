The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2021 NFL season with Super Bowl hopes. Cleveland was coming off a strong playoff run last season and hoped to go even deeper this year.

Unfortunately for the AFC North team, that won’t be happening.

Cleveland has officially been eliminated from playoff contention following the results of Sunday’s games.

The Browns, 7-8 on the year, are set to play the Steelers on Monday night.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the Browns’ elimination.

The Browns are one of three notable teams eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday evening.

It will be an interesting offseason in Cleveland, that’s for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.