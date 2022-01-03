NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cleveland Browns News

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2021 NFL season with Super Bowl hopes. Cleveland was coming off a strong playoff run last season and hoped to go even deeper this year.

Unfortunately for the AFC North team, that won’t be happening.

Cleveland has officially been eliminated from playoff contention following the results of Sunday’s games.

The Browns, 7-8 on the year, are set to play the Steelers on Monday night.

The #Browns are going to be At Home with Baker Mayfield… for the playoffs. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 2, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the Browns’ elimination.

#Browns about to be officially eliminated from the playoffs. Yes it’s disappointing. No, major sweeping changes aren’t necessary. Yes, this team should still compete next year. The disappointment should light a fire under everyone. Buckle up for what will be a crazy offseason. — Michael Keefe (@GarageBeersMike) January 2, 2022

Ok so now that the Browns are eliminated from playoff contention, Baker should go get all his surgeries like right now, and Keenum should QB the last two weeks. — Matt Roz (@KingRoz4) January 2, 2022

The Cleveland #Browns are the first AFC North team eliminated from the postseason. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) January 2, 2022

The Browns officially eliminated from the playoffs. But they’ve won 2 best off-season championships. And 3 best-team-on-paper Super Bowls. Congratulations. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 2, 2022

The Browns are one of three notable teams eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday evening.

The Browns, Dolphins and Broncos have all been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/0jiTxfH7Wa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2022

It will be an interesting offseason in Cleveland, that’s for sure.