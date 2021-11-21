NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys were already set to be without one star player against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Now, another key player can be added to the list.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are not expected to have All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith on Sunday afternoon.

Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple of weeks. The Cowboys are expected to hold him out on Sunday.

“Tyron Smith, who has missed the last few games dealing with an ankle injury, is not expected to play today vs the Chiefs, source said. This is a big-picture move, especially with the short week ahead,” he reported.

The Cowboys are going to be missing some key contributors on Sunday, that’s for sure.

“AFC opponent, will still be leading the division if we lose, getting guys healthy for form the stretch. Smart move,” one fan tweeted.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose today,” another fan tweeted.

“Man they are really slow playing these injuries. We have to be up there as far as games missed from starters. Maybe one day the whole squad will be out there,” another fan wrote on social media.

At 7-2, the Cowboys are still in prime position for the playoffs. Mike McCarthy’s team can afford to be cautious right now.

Dallas and Kansas City are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.