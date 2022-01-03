NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dak Prescott News

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 overall seed in the conference is probably out of reach, so there might not be a ton to play for in the Week 18 finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys starters plan on playing, though.

To be honest, Dallas’ starting quarterback and the rest of the team’s offense could use the work. Prescott and Co. looked pretty off during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott announced following the game that he plans on playing.

“I plan on playing (next week). Period,” he said.

Cowboys fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news.

“Should’ve planned on playing this week. We would’ve won,” one fan joked.

“The question of the week and for the playoff game will be, which Dak are we going to see?” another fan added.

“The fact is Dallas are bully boys. They can beat lesser sides comfortably, but when they are up against the better ones they always get beaten. They’ll be out of the PO after the first game, it’s clear as day,” one fan added.

Jerry Jones, meanwhile, agrees with his quarterback.

“I want to see them play,” Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com. “That’s a playoff team, likely, that we’re playing in Philadelphia – quite possibly. We need to play a playoff game. This is what gets you ready to go.”

The Cowboys and the Eagles will meet on Saturday night.