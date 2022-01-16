The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

J.J. Watt working out for the Cardinals.TEMPE, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 02, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night.

Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.

The Cardinals received a big boost on defense on Sunday morning.

Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially set to play on Monday night.

“J.J. Watt is officially a go for tomorrow’s Cards/Rams game,” a team reporter tweeted on Sunday morning.

Monday night should be fun.

“OH MY GOD,” one fan tweeted.

“Incredible. Hopefully this alone will be enough to spark the Cardinals,” one fan added on social media on Sunday morning.

The Cardinals and the Rams are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.

