NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garopplo on Sunday afternoon.

Garoppolo, who’s dealing with a thumb injury, has a very uncertain future with his NFC West franchise.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on social media on Sunday afternoon.

In fact, sources say that Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season to repair the torn ligament and chipped bone in the thumb on his throwing hand. In rare times, these types of injuries can heal on their own, but sources say this is not the type that can. He is expected to make a full recovery. Garoppolo is listed as doubtful for Sunday versus the Texans after not practicing all week in practice, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, “He’s not out, so I’m holding out hope.”

The 49ers will start Trey Lance on Sunday.

From @NFLGameDay: The #49ers aren’t expected to have Jimmy Garoppolo today and surgery awaits after the season. In between that, it gets a little murky. Story: https://t.co/nobFUKM0Uo and video 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyBYjDUMWX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

49ers fans have taken to social media to react.

“Sounds like any thought of Jimmy playing again this year requires playing injured. That finger is jacked up. More and more likely we need Trey to finish the season. Show the world what you got!” one fan tweeted.

“Needs surgery but we’re teasing that we’re going to throw him back out there next week or in playoffs? No way man,” another fan added.

“The 49ers probably weren’t winning a Super Bowl this year anyway. I’m perfectly fine if they can get in the playoffs, with Trey Lance getting starts at the end of this season so he’s not completely cold next season,” another fan added.

Shanahan was asked Friday if Garoppolo would need surgery after the season: “I don't think so. They said that they don't think he needs surgery. That doesn't mean that it can't get worse and that you may need it, so I'm not sure about that. … https://t.co/JrcUfTWuXi — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 2, 2022

The 49ers and the Texans are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.