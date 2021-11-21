NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson watch is officially on for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The superstar quarterback missed multiple practices due to an illness. The illness is not COVID-19, thankfully, but it could still keep Jackson off the field on Sunday.

According to Ravens insider Stacey Dales, Jackson is officially a 50/50 call for this afternoon’s game.

“QB Lamar Jackson (Illness – not Covid, not the Flu – but a “sickness” he can’t shake) is officially a “gameday decision” in Chicago vs. the Bears,” she wrote.

ESPN.com had some details on the illness:

Several Ravens players were affected by a cold that swept through their building last week, including Jackson, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and center Bradley Bozeman, among others, a source told Schefter. Jackson, who is listed as questionable, was added to the report as a precautionary measure because he wasn’t feeling 100%, a source said. Jackson does not have COVID-19, according to a source.

Dales had more on the situation.

1/Ravens QB Lamar Jackson update: Per source, I was told Lamar Jackson wasn't feeling well at the team's walk-through this morning due to the "sickness" (not Covid related) he’s been experiencing. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 20, 2021

2/He was added to the injury report "just in case" he is unable to play Sunday against the Bears, and his illness symptoms do not improve. The team's plan is to monitor him on the flight to Chicago, and monitor him upon arrival. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 20, 2021

3/If he continues to feel poorly and not play, the team would have been in violation of league injury rules for not reporting his illness and adding him to the injury report. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 20, 2021

4/Second year undrafted (Utah) backup QB Tyler Huntley has taken snaps all week while Jackson was unable to practice. Jackson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday – he was a full participant during Friday's workout. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 20, 2021

Hopefully we’ll get to see Jackson on the field on Sunday, as it’ll provide a fun quarterback matchup with Justin Fields.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Ravens is set for 1 p.m. E.T.