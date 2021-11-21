The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson watch is officially on for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The superstar quarterback missed multiple practices due to an illness. The illness is not COVID-19, thankfully, but it could still keep Jackson off the field on Sunday.

According to Ravens insider Stacey Dales, Jackson is officially a 50/50 call for this afternoon’s game.

“QB Lamar Jackson (Illness – not Covid, not the Flu – but a “sickness” he can’t shake) is officially a “gameday decision” in Chicago vs. the Bears,” she wrote.

ESPN.com had some details on the illness:

Several Ravens players were affected by a cold that swept through their building last week, including Jackson, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and center Bradley Bozeman, among others, a source told Schefter.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable, was added to the report as a precautionary measure because he wasn’t feeling 100%, a source said. Jackson does not have COVID-19, according to a source.

Dales had more on the situation.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Jackson on the field on Sunday, as it’ll provide a fun quarterback matchup with Justin Fields.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Ravens is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

