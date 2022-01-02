NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Lamar Jackson News

We’ll see what happens before kickoff, but it sounds like the Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson again this week.

Jackson is reportedly unlikely to play on Sunday, with backup Tyler Huntley the likely starter at quarterback this week.

Baltimore will reportedly make a game-time decision on Jackson, though according to reports, he’s unlikely to play.

“The Ravens may give it until before game-time, but sources say the belief heading into today is that QB Tyler Huntley is the likely starter vs. the Rams. Lamar Jackson hasn’t been ruled out, but the ankle did not allow him to practice Thursday or Friday. Not a good sign,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It’s been a crushing year of injuries for the Ravens. Jackson’s ankle injury is the latest in a long list of ailments in Baltimore.

“Just shut him down at this point. A loss today probably knocks the Ravens out of the realistic playoff hunt,” one fan tweeted.

“The Packers and Rams getting so lucky playing the Ravens the last few weeks without Lamar,” another fan added.

Some are surprised that Jackson hasn’t already been ruled out.

The Ravens and the Rams are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

Sunday’s game will air on FOX.