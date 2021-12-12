NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

The Russell Wilson trade speculation isn’t going away anytime soon.

Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport addressed the trade speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

It’s clear that there will at least be some major Russell Wilson trade rumors this offseason. Whether or not he’s actually moved…we’ll find out in a couple of months.

From NFL.com:

Wilson is under contract for two more years for $51 million, and the Seahawks have two franchise tags available after that. Coach Pete Carroll is always youthful, but he is 70 and would seem unlikely to want to rebuild. Absent a better option at QB or a suitable replacement, the Seahawks could just stand pat and rebuff offers like last season. Either way, as Seattle gets set for the home stretch, Wilson’s future is now very much in focus.

Where could Wilson end up?

More Russell Wilson trade talk out of Seattle expected this offseason, from @RapSheethttps://t.co/ypt63uPS4e pic.twitter.com/SAX315memO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 12, 2021

“Should go to the Saints or Broncos. I don’t believe a trade to the Giants would be in his or the teams best interest. Giants OL has 4 positions needing an upgrade. Giants need all the picks and cap space they can get and are not just a QB away,” one fan suggested on Twitter.

“He should definitely go. He’s given Seattle all he has as a perennial Pro Bowler and they haven’t done enough to keep him protected or surrounded him well enough. But more than that they haven’t adjusted the scheme to suit him enough. He can find somewhere better,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“He’s 33 goin to be 34 during next season he gotta go to a ready to win now team, Denver has good defense and young weapons, Pittsburgh as well!” one fan added.

