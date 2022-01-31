NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 Ticket News

Super Bowl 56 is set.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Ticket prices are pretty crazy.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl 56 is north of $6,000.

Hopefully Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fans have been saving up…

Super Bowl LVI matchup is set: Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles. The most affordable ticket at the moment is $6,434 (no fees) on @TickPick #ad — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the ticket prices…

“Yup LA gonna have home field advantage for sure smh,” one fan predicted.

“Can someone fact check this..Schefter track record this weekend is a little quick on the draw,” another fan joked.

“A Rams home field Super Bowl, and the season ticket holders can’t even probably afford to attend,” one fan suggested.

One year ago TODAY, the Lions announced they were trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Today, Matthew Stafford punched his ticket to the Super Bowl. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 31, 2022

The Rams and the Bengals are set to kick off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13.