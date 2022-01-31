The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl 56 Ticket News

SoFi Stadium during a Los Angeles Rams vs. Chargers preseason game.INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Fans are in the stands during the Rams vs. Chargers game at SoFi Stadium Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Super Bowl 56 is set.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Ticket prices are pretty crazy.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl 56 is north of $6,000.

Hopefully Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals fans have been saving up…

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the ticket prices…

“Yup LA gonna have home field advantage for sure smh,” one fan predicted.

“Can someone fact check this..Schefter track record this weekend is a little quick on the draw,” another fan joked.

“A Rams home field Super Bowl, and the season ticket holders can’t even probably afford to attend,” one fan suggested.

The Rams and the Bengals are set to kick off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.