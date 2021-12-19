NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position.

The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday.

Bradshaw is not a fan of that.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers great said the Panthers’ decision at quarterback is “stupid.” He believes they should’ve kept Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina parted ways with Bridgewater, who’s now in Denver, after trading for Sam Darnold.

Terry Bradshaw on the #Panthers duel QB offense: It's stupid. They're second-guessing themselves. Should've kept Teddy Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/beKCLKmEB5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

“Terry Bradshaw called Sam Darnold the best quarterback in franchise history like 10 weeks ago. Not sure I’m looking to him for anything Panthers-related,” one fan tweeted.

“No, they shouldn’t have,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

“A 2-QB system with Teddy running passing plays, Cam in Short Yardage/goal line situations would have actually been a solid duo,” one fan admitted on Twitter.

The Panthers and the Bills are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. Carolina has more than the quarterback situation to worry about, though.

Rhule’s team could also be without a legitimate kicker.

Panthers officially ruled out K Zane Gonzalez for today’s game in Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Today’s game is set to air on FOX.