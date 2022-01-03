The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We’ve seen a wide range of opinions on what happened with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers during the middle of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field and out of the stadium.

The Buccaneers confirmed following the game that Brown is no longer on the team.

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw had a blunt comment on Brown following the game.

“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital,” Bradshaw said.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to what the Hall of Fame quarterback said.

“Comparing Tom Brady’s empathetic comments with Bradshaw’s, you see how over generations the perception of mental health has evolved,” one fan tweeted.

“We’re an org that does work w the NFL, Players & the PA, & they’ve recently been doing a great job around mental health education/normalization. That said, it’s very damaging to have comments like this from NFL personalities like Terry. This comment is mocking – not one of support,” another fan added.

“Not funny Terry. Mental health is a serious matter. Show some compassion,” another fan added on social media.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, asks for compassion in regards to the situation.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, topped the Jets, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.

