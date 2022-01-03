NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

We’ve seen a wide range of opinions on what happened with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers during the middle of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field and out of the stadium.

The Buccaneers confirmed following the game that Brown is no longer on the team.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw had a blunt comment on Brown following the game.

“Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital,” Bradshaw said.

Terry Bradshaw on AB: “Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital.” pic.twitter.com/4c4kMSluG3 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to what the Hall of Fame quarterback said.

“Comparing Tom Brady’s empathetic comments with Bradshaw’s, you see how over generations the perception of mental health has evolved,” one fan tweeted.

“We’re an org that does work w the NFL, Players & the PA, & they’ve recently been doing a great job around mental health education/normalization. That said, it’s very damaging to have comments like this from NFL personalities like Terry. This comment is mocking – not one of support,” another fan added.

“Not funny Terry. Mental health is a serious matter. Show some compassion,” another fan added on social media.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, asks for compassion in regards to the situation.

Antonio Brown literally quit on Tom Brady in the middle of a game I absolutely didn’t expect this reaction of immediate sympathy who knows what AB is going thru but credit to Brady, this level of empathy & humanity in the moment is impressive pic.twitter.com/jl3sL8sCqL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, topped the Jets, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.