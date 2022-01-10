NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission

You can count former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw among those who don’t believe in the New York Giants.

The Giants lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, finishing the 2021 regular season at 4-13 on the year.

New York had yet another disappointing season and it’s unclear if there are any reasons for optimism moving forward.

Bradshaw was asked on Sunday if there are any positives to think of.

“I can’t. There are none. It’s a bad, bad, bad job. It’s a bad coaching job by Joe Judge and a bad GM job by Dave Gettleman,” Bradshaw said.

Giants fans likely agree with him. That’s how bad things are in New York right now.

“Wow. Brutal stretch of years for the Giants. Let’s hope it gets better instead of worse,” one fan admitted.

“Black Monday really about to feel like Christmas for us Giants fans,” another fan added on social media.

“This is 100% correct,” one fan added. “It is so so so bad.”

There are now growing calls for head coach Joe Judge to be fired, too.

What changes will the Giants make this offseason?