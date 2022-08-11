NFL World Reacts The Dolphins, Texans Trade News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans was about to happen until it didn't.

The Dolphins were going to send tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans but it fell through after Shaheen failed his physical. He'll now have to stay in Miami.

Shaheen was set to be a depth tight end for the Texans but they'll have to look elsewhere now.

The NFL community had a lot of different reactions to this latest bit of news.

Shaheen has spent his last two seasons with the Dolphins after he played his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears. During that time, he's racked up 24 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, he has 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.