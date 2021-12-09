NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jaguars Coaching News

Newly-hired head coach Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies are reportedly set to poach an assistant from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the end of this year’s NFL season, Jags tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is set to join the Virginia Tech program as its offensive coordinator, per Matt Zenitz of On3.

Bowen worked with Pry for three years as an assistant on the Penn State staff (2018-20). Pry was hired as the Hokies’ head coach last week after serving six seasons as the defensive coordinator in Happy Valley.

Fans from around the football world seemed fairly pleased by this hire.

“LOVE this. Absolutely love this,” one fan wrote.

“Great recruiting track record at Penn State – notably in his home state of Maryland. That’s a big plus, but the real question is what his offensive philosophy and play-calling ability will look like,” another added.

“Brent Pry goes into his PSU roots. It’s a really nice hire for Pry and his staff. Also gets a pretty tremendous recruiter,” another fan wrote.

What a big time hire by @CoachPryVT! He’s putting together a sold staff! https://t.co/MDvwEe8tVs — Zack Rittle (@dtplaymaka34) December 9, 2021

Others questioned why you’d want to hire anyone from this year’s struggling offensive staff.

“Why would they take any of our offensive staff lmao they all suck,” one Jags fan wrote.

“I don’t see how hiring a Jacksonville assistant to be your offensive coordinator could turn out poorly. Good move,” another added sarcastically.

I would expect several Jaguars assistants to move on following the season, particularly on the offensive side of the football. https://t.co/g52MUuNNaa — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 9, 2021

Bowen joined the Nittany Lions program in 2018 as the tight ends coach/offensive recruiting coordinator. He was then promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2020 after serving as the interim in 2019.

Though he’s a young, up-and-coming coach, the 32 year old does have some experience at the OC position. In 2016, Tyler Bowen served as the offensive coordinator for the Fordham football program. After that, he served as Maryland’s offensive line coach in 2017.

Urban Meyer will have lost 6 hires since January: 1. sports performance director Greg Doyle

2. special teams coordinator Brian Schneider

3. analytics strategist Karim Kassam

4. chief of staff Fernando Lovo

5. DL coach Tosh Lupoi

6. TEs coach Tyler Bowen — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 9, 2021

Bowen will leave Urban Meyer’s assistant staff in Jacksonville after just one season at the NFL level.