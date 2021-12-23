NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Joe Flacco News

The most recent wave of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the NFL.

On Thursday, New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him unavailable for his team’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

With a 3-11 record on the year, the Jets don’t have much left to play for. Plenty of NFL fans made sure to point that out in reaction to this news.

“Our super bowl hopes are done for,” one fan wrote sarcastically.

“Season over. Pack it up Jets,” another said.

The addition of Joe Flacco contributes to an already massive COVID-19 list for the Jets. As of earlier today, the list included 17 other players and head coach Robert Saleh.

In Flacco’s lone start of the 2021 season, the veteran QB logged 291 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

With Flacco out, Zach Wilson will remain the team’s starting option and Mike White will slide into the primary backup role.

The Jets will kickoff against the 2-12 Jags in what will ultimately be a battle for 2022 NFL Draft positioning on Sunday afternoon.