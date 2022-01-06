NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson continues to battle through a significant ankle injury.

After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 14, the Baltimore quarterback has now missed two straight practices in Week 18.

For the second straight day, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially did not practice due to his ankle injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2022

With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens have lost five straight contests. As a result, their hopes of making the playoffs are slim-to-none — 3.5% to be exact.

Many fans are wondering if it’s even worth it for Jackson to try to take the field on Sunday.

“Can we all just accept that LJ’s next game action will be September 2022?” one fan asked.

“Yeah……Lamar ain’t playing. His season is over barring any miracle chances at their slim playoff hopes,” another added.

Gotta wonder if it’s even worth it for Lamar to play with how low their odds at the playoffs are https://t.co/nhZ4qr9lth — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 6, 2022

If the Ravens want any shot to make the playoffs, they’ll have to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. After that, here’s what has to happen:

Chargers loss too Raiders

Dolphins loss to Patriots

Colts loss to Jaguars

Given this unlikely scenario, John Harbaugh and the Ravens may be better served by letting their superstar quarterback rest up and prepare for the 2022 season.

Jackson’s availability for Friday’s practice should serve as a better indicator of his status this weekend.