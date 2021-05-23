NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow’s Contract Details

Tim Tebow is officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The AFC South franchise officially announced the Tebow signing earlier this week. The former Florida Gators star is pumped to get an opportunity in the NFL.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement after the signing. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”

While the Jaguars have signed Tebow, they aren’t committing much. The full details of Tebow’s one-year contract with Jacksonville have leaked.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had the full details:

“Jaguars gave newly signed TE Tim Tebow a 1-year, $920K contract, source said, with no guaranteed money and an injury split. The minimum. Not a surprise, but another sign that he’ll have to fight to make the team,” he reports.

While there was a lot of talk about the Jaguars signing Tebow, the contract details prove that the team hasn’t committed much to him. Tebow will clearly have to perform well in training camp and the preseason to make the roster.

It’s clearly an uphill battle for the former NFL quarterback.

The Jaguars are set to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Houston Texans.

Will Tebow be on the Week 1 roster?