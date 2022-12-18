NFL World Reacts To 1 'Favorite' Team For Tom Brady

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady's contract expiring, it's widely expected that he will seek a new NFL team to call his own in 2023. But one team is emerging as the early favorite.

NFL insider Gregg Rosenthal took to Twitter last week and identified the Las Vegas Raiders as the "favorite" to sign Brady in the spring. He said that between the Raiders having Josh McDaniels - Brady's longtime offensive coordinator - and being able to get back assets for incumbent starter Derek Carr, they're an ideal landing spot.

As anticipated as Brady's departure is, it's also expected that Carr will get the boot either in favor of a better option or a rookie quarterback. Given that state of the team, it's not impossible for Brady to take them to the next level.

Raiders fans appear mixed on the idea though. Some think that even one year of Brady would be good enough while others think it's a bad idea that could set the team back:

Given Tom Brady's wildly successful relationship with Josh McDaniels in New England, maybe the two would be able to recreate some of that magic in Las Vegas.

But the issue would probably be the defense. Brady has rarely been able to win a title without a top-flight defense on his side. And right now, the Raiders don't have one.

The Raiders defense ranks near the bottom of the league in most major categories. Barring a ton of moves to fix it up, it'll be an issue heading into 2023.

Are the Raiders a suitable target for Brady?