NFL World Reacts To 2022 Strength Of Schedule Rankings

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If there's any year the Dallas Cowboys need to take advantage of, this is it. The storied NFL franchise has the easiest schedule in the league this upcoming season.

The Cowboys' opponents in 2022 combined to win 46.2 percent of their games in 2021. That's tied with Washington's 2022 opponents for lowest in the league.

Dallas obviously gets a break by playing the rest of the NFC East twice. It also battles the NFC North and AFC South, two so-so divisions.

"It’s b/c we play the nfc north and afc south. Guess the 2 divisions that were worse than the nfc east last year. That’s right, it was the nfc north and afc south. Those games are already predetermined years in advance," a fan said.

"Incoming season, Cowboys will be top 2 in division bc of the awful schedule and get bounced first round like usual," one fan commented.

The Super Bowl defending champion Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, have the toughest strength of schedule in 2022.

The Rams' 2022 opponents combined to win 56.7 percent of their games in 2021.

"We have the toughest schedule in the NFL but we still running it back #RamsHouse," a fan said.

The NFL reveals the entire 2022 schedule this Thursday night.