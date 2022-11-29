NFL World Reacts To 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Results

Fan voting results for 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been revealed.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all players with 90,313 votes, followed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Here's the full list of results:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these fan voting numbers.

"Not a single Falcon. We need to do better, Atlanta," one fan wrote.

"Let’s go #ChiefsKingdom! We need to get our fellas up in the voting. Who cares if they won’t be there. We still want them to get all the votes!" another added.

"No Maxx Crosby? Pro bowl is a joke," another said.

Fan voting accounts for 33.33% of the overall decision-making process. The other two-thirds is determined by voting from the coaches and players themselves.

What do you think of these fan-vote results?