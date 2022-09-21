NFL World Reacts To 3-Time Pro Bowler's Retirement At 33

On Wednesday morning, a three-time Pro Bowl corner announced his retirement from the NFL.

Former No. 7 overall pick Joe Haden will return with the team that drafted him on a one-day contract. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's going back to the Cleveland Browns to retire as a member of the organization.

Browns fans are ready to welcome him back with open arms.

"Him and Joe Thomas were the lone bright spots on some historically bad teams. Will always have a soft spot for Haden," Browns writer Cory Kinnan said.

Others don't fault him for joining division rival Pittsburgh.

"Love this. Even though he went to the Steelers, Joe will always hold a special place in our hearts," another fan said.

Some fans want to see Haden suit up for the Browns on Thursday night - conveniently against the Steelers.

"Umm anyway we can talk him into playing one more year?? Our secondary could umm use him," another fan joked.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Joe!