NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Crushing Injury News

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a 38-yard touchdown during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The 49ers defeated the Lions 41-33. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Not many of the non-quarterback injuries on Sunday were as impactful as the one San Francisco 49ers starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered.

Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. He is expected to miss the next two months as he recovers.

Last year Mitchell led the 49ers with over 900 rushing yards in just 11 games. In his absence, Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson will be expected to fill the void. And it is a large void.

49ers fans are nearly despondent over losing Mitchell given the role he had in their offense. Fantasy football owners are understandably mourning his loss as well:

Perhaps the loss of Elijah Mitchell wouldn't loom so large if starting quarterback Trey Lance had performed better in the 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Lance threw for 164 yards and an interception, but did have a respectable 54 rushing yards. However there's still plenty of work on his game to be done before he can bring the 49ers to the promised land.

Perhaps the silver lining to the Mitchell injury for the 49ers is that it will pressure Lance to make the necessary improvements faster. As good as the 49ers run game is, they're going to have to pass the ball with frequency and accuracy sooner or later.

How much of an impact will Mitchell's injury have on the team?