NFL World Reacts To 49ers Quarterback Workout News

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle.

The former No. 3 overall pick will be done for the year, opening the door for Jimmy Garoppolo to prove his worth once again. Even though the team held on to Garoppolo, they'll need some more depth at the position.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team reportedly worked out veteran quarterbacks Kurt Benkert, AJ McCarron, Garrett Gilbert and Kevin Hogan today.

Fans couldn't help but provide a few suggestions.

"Hello @ John Lynch, can I interest you in a low mileage former second round pick with a big hose?" one Seahawks fan joked about Drew Lock.

"What’s left on the shelf at the QB store," another fan said.

ESPN's Field Yates added one more name to the list. "One more quarterback who worked out for the 49ers today: Mike Glennon," he said.

Should the 49ers sign any of those quarterbacks?