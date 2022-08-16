NFL World Reacts To 49ers Releasing Former 1st Round Pick

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers released a former first-round pick.

This time around it was former Ole Miss star Robert Nkemdiche who was on the wrong end. The former No. 1 overall recruit was expected to be a star at the NFL level, but he's struggled to keep a roster spot in recent years.

After signing with the 49ers earlier this offseason, some thought he could turn his career around. However, the team decided it was time to move on.

Fans remember how good he used to be.

"I remember when he was No. 1 in high school," a fan said.

"Former first round pick Robert Nkemdiche cut today. Tough to make a roster when the DL roster is extremely talented. Wouldn’t be surprised if he lands in another active roster," another fan said.

"I will never understand how he was an unstoppable machine in college but can't even make it as a backup in the NFL...stinks," a third fan said.

In nine games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, Nkemdiche logged 15 total tackles, one QB hits and zero sacks. The former Ole Miss star was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

His best NFL season came in his third year with the Cardinals, notching 4.5 sacks, 32 tackles and nine tackles for loss through 10 games and six starts.