NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Veteran Quarterback Signing

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on a one-year deal.

This decision comes in the wake of a season-ending foot injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this past weekend.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this late-season signing.

Many fans and analysts pointed out the fact that recently-waived Baker Mayfield was passed over by the Niners.

"Damn former number one overall pick baker mayfield just sitting waiting for a call haha. 38 yr old Josh Johnson said hold my beer," one fan wrote.

"Baker got skipped by this guy. Lol," another said.

"OVER BAKER?????" another asked.

Others pointed out the unique career path for Johnson.

"He's literally played for like half the teams in the league lol," one wrote.

"A QB having his 4th stint with one team in a 14 year career is simply incredible. hats off to the bag king," another added.

"Josh Johnson is awesome because he's played on more teams than he has touchdowns," another said.

This is Johnson's fourth stint as a member of the 49ers organization. The 38 year old has played for 14 different teams during his 14-year career. He's 1-8 as a starter and has logged 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Rookie QB Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 draft, stepped in for Garoppolo and led the Niners to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins this past weekend.