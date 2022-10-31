NFL World Reacts To 49ers Wide Receiver Cut News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have brought in a handful of veteran wide receivers for workouts today, possibly with the intention of signing at least one. Based on what they did this afternoon, the reason for doing so is more clear.

On Monday, the 49ers released veteran receiver Willie Snead just two days after activating him off their practice squad. Snead saw 28 snaps in yesterday's win over the Los Angeles Rams but was not targeted in the passing game.

Snead's release suggests one of two things: Either that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be back this coming week, or that the 49ers are going to sign another receiver in the days or even hours to come.

Many fans believe that the latter is most likely true and believe that one specific player is the target of the 49ers: Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Given that the 49ers were working out a trio of other veteran wide receivers earlier today, it doesn't seem likely that Odell Beckham Jr. is the guy.

Adam Humphries, Tajae Sharpe and Mohamed Sanu were all brought in for workouts - not OBJ.

At least one wide receiver is being added to the 49ers' active roster in the days to come.

Will it be Odell Beckham Jr? Will it perhaps be one of the veterans instead?