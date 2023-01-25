NFL World Reacts To 5 Finalists For League MVP

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Peyton Manning presents the AP Most Valuable Player Award during the NFL HONORS at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

The finalists are in for this year's AP NFL MVP and to no one's surprise the group of five is dominated by the quarterback position.

Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the five names up for the award are:

Josh Allen, Bills

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The NFL world reacted to the players in the running on Wednesday.

"Not reading the comments or quotes, all imma say is that the Buffalo Bills would have 5 wins without Josh Allen," a fan replied.

"The last non-QB to win it was Adrian Peterson in 2012. No WR has ever won it," tweeted Dan Campbell.

"They're just not gonna list Joe Burrow's 5 rushing TDs, but they'll mention Josh's 7 and say 35 'total' for Jalen," another fan said. "Lame."

"I know Burrow won't win it but this is great to see."

"It's Pat's award until someone has a better regular season," another user commented.

Who's your 2022 NFL MVP?