NFL World Reacts To 7-Time Pro Bowler's Retirement

It's been a retirement frenzy on this random Thursday in June. After Ryan Fitzpatrick and Frank Gore retired earlier in the day, a seven-time Pro Bowler has called it quits as well.

On Thursday, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement. He was heading into the second year of a three-year contract he signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Mack was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2009 and quickly emerged as one of the NFL's elite centers. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010 and started making it more consistently starting in 2013.

NFL fans are sad to see him go. Some are saying that he's the best center of the past generation and admired his toughness.

Alex Mack entered free agency in 2016 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. In his first year with the Falcons, he helped Matt Ryan earn MVP honors and reached the Super Bowl. He famously played through that game on a broken leg.

Mack made three more Pro Bowls and received two All-Pro selections with the Falcons during his five years with the team. He was voted to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team in 2020.

Mack joined the 49ers in 2021 and made one final Pro Bowl in what has now been his final season.

We wish Alex Mack good luck in his future endeavors.