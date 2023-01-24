NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his time off from work after missing the 2023 postseason with the Green Bay Packers.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran quarterback gave a simple response when asked what he's been up to over the past few weeks:

"Nothing," he said.

Rodgers then went on to quote the 1999 movie "Office Space."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response from Rodgers.

"Responding to 'what have you been up to' with 'have you seen office space' is beast," one fan wrote.

"Please don't ruin Office Space for me. Also, appears he's gonna take a while to make that decision again," another added.

"It’s like eavesdropping on a bar hang with two guys and their sad divorced friend," another said.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers heading into the 2023 season, but he's made it very clear that he's keeping his options open.

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers rumors and speculation.