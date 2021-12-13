NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Concerning Admission

Packers quarterback and part-time Bears owner Aaron Rodgers once again delivered the knockout punch that sent Chicago home with an L. Rodgers was masterful on Sunday night, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

The 10-3 Packers took a commanding four game lead in the NFC North with the 45-30 win. But, the shadow of A-Rod’s fractured toe loomed in the postgame press conference.

During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

“It feels worse,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t know what kind of setback I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, surgery is “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined.

NFL fans had some mixed reactions to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments on social media.

Seems like it'd be best if he rested this week and came back against Cleveland tbh. https://t.co/4olf7aE1JS — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) December 13, 2021

Kind of feel like his toe thing is one big troll https://t.co/91kef3SJMh — Ghosthoffa – The Lucky Rabbit (@ghosthoffa) December 13, 2021

I think the best thing for the Packers to do would to be to rest Rodgers. Let him get healthy for the playoffs 😅 https://t.co/CiUyjtQMoJ — Brian (@Bmore_Sports8) December 13, 2021

Quick! He should ask Joe Rogan for advice! https://t.co/AIYF7tEfop — Here Comes Danta Claus 🎅 🎅🎅 (@OhHiDanNye) December 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Pack face-off against what could be the Lamar-less Ravens on Sunday. The three-time MVP has been able to battle through the injury thus far with no issues. However, his availability will likely hinge on how Monday’s testing goes.