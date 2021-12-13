The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Concerning Admission

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback and part-time Bears owner Aaron Rodgers once again delivered the knockout punch that sent Chicago home with an L. Rodgers was masterful on Sunday night, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

The 10-3 Packers took a commanding four game lead in the NFC North with the 45-30 win. But, the shadow of A-Rod’s fractured toe loomed in the postgame press conference.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers told reporters. “I don’t know what kind of setback I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, surgery is “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined.

NFL fans had some mixed reactions to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments on social media.

“Seems like it’d be best if he rested this week and came back against Cleveland [to be honest],” one fan said.

“Kind of feel like his toe thing is one big troll,” said another.

“I think the best thing for the Packers to do would be to rest Rodgers,” said another fan. “Let him get healthy for the playoffs.”

“Quick! He should ask Joe Rogan for advice!” joked one more.

Aaron Rodgers and the Pack face-off against what could be the Lamar-less Ravens on Sunday. The three-time MVP has been able to battle through the injury thus far with no issues. However, his availability will likely hinge on how Monday’s testing goes.

