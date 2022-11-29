NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

DeShone Kizer had one heck of a story about Aaron Rodgers during a sitdown interview with Adam Brennan.

Kizer, who was teammates with Rodgers during the 2018 season, seemed to point out that Rodgers is a conspiracy theorist during the interview.

He touched on how he remembers Rodgers asking him about his beliefs about the terrorist attacks that took place on 9/11. This was one of their first encounters, per Kizer.

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’ What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I? He was like, 'You should read up on that,'" Kizer said. "Then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like wow I don’t know where this is going."

This led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community.

We'll have to see if Rodgers addresses this interview in a media session down the line.