NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Contract Demand Rumors

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Aaron Rodgers wants to become the highest-paid player in the league by a notable margin.

Essentially, that means Rodgers is hoping to get $50 million per season.

That report has since been denied by Rodgers via Pat McAfee. However, if there’s some truth to it, is it tough to blame Rodgers?

After all, he’s a four-time MVP. We have announcers making $20 million per season. Why shouldn’t Rodgers want $50 million a year?

Hey, that’s not really wrong.

Sure, $50 million is a ton for one player, but if someone is going to get it, it should be the Packers quarterback.

“Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per… ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players! Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!” one prominent NFL agent tweeted.

Of course, the salary cap is a factor.

“With the salary cap, it isn’t a matter of deserves. It is a matter of practicality under the cap. Does it hurt GBs ability to field a strong roster? There are only so many $ available,” one fan added on Twitter.

“The team would be in cap hell like the Saints. I don’t see this being a great option,” another fan added on social media.

Worth it or not, though, it’s tough to see it happening.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.