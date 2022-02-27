NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Contract Demand Rumors

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Aaron Rodgers wants to become the highest-paid player in the league by a notable margin.

Essentially, that means Rodgers is hoping to get $50 million per season.

That report has since been denied by Rodgers via Pat McAfee. However, if there’s some truth to it, is it tough to blame Rodgers?

After all, he’s a four-time MVP. We have announcers making $20 million per season. Why shouldn’t Rodgers want $50 million a year?

If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. https://t.co/h0ZNYz5w4Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 27, 2022

Hey, that’s not really wrong.

Sure, $50 million is a ton for one player, but if someone is going to get it, it should be the Packers quarterback.

“Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per… ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players! Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!” one prominent NFL agent tweeted.

Of course, the salary cap is a factor.

“With the salary cap, it isn’t a matter of deserves. It is a matter of practicality under the cap. Does it hurt GBs ability to field a strong roster? There are only so many $ available,” one fan added on Twitter.

“The team would be in cap hell like the Saints. I don’t see this being a great option,” another fan added on social media.

Worth it or not, though, it’s tough to see it happening.