NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Contract Demand Rumors

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Aaron Rodgers wants to become the highest-paid player in the league by a notable margin.
Essentially, that means Rodgers is hoping to get $50 million per season.
That report has since been denied by Rodgers via Pat McAfee. However, if there’s some truth to it, is it tough to blame Rodgers?
After all, he’s a four-time MVP. We have announcers making $20 million per season. Why shouldn’t Rodgers want $50 million a year?
If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. https://t.co/h0ZNYz5w4Y
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 27, 2022
Hey, that’s not really wrong.
Sure, $50 million is a ton for one player, but if someone is going to get it, it should be the Packers quarterback.
“Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per… ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players! Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!” one prominent NFL agent tweeted.
Frankly, Rogers is worth well more than $50m per…
ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players!
Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!💯 https://t.co/7e8Cxazb6A
— Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) February 27, 2022
Of course, the salary cap is a factor.
“With the salary cap, it isn’t a matter of deserves. It is a matter of practicality under the cap. Does it hurt GBs ability to field a strong roster? There are only so many $ available,” one fan added on Twitter.
“The team would be in cap hell like the Saints. I don’t see this being a great option,” another fan added on social media.
Worth it or not, though, it’s tough to see it happening.