NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns.

"Ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and alleviated a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die and has kinda taken away some of that fear," Rodgers said. "I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending.”

While most thought of his response as a joke, some loved the question.

"AJ Hawk asking Aaron Rodgers the important post ayahuasca question," one fan joked.

"To Rodgers point, I knew a lot of my buddies in high school felt the same way after trippin," another fan said.

"Protect AJ hawk at all costs, said another.

