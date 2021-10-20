NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission

Aaron Rodgers has further opened up about his viral interaction with Chicago Bears fans last weekend.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback told a group of Bears fans, “I still own you!” after scoring a rushing touchdown late in Sunday afternoon’s win. Rodgers admitted that the Bears fans were flipping him off, so he fired back.

“I’ve owned you all my f——- life. I’ve owned you. I still own you,” Rodgers shouted.

"I STILL OWN YOU!" Aaron Rodgers had something to say to Bears fans after this TD 🔥

"I STILL OWN YOU!" Aaron Rodgers had something to say to Bears fans after this TD 🔥

Speaking with Pat McAfee and Co. on Tuesday, Rodgers opened up about his interaction with Bears fans – and the reaction to it.

“There is this culture that exists, that gets off I think on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through cancelation or demeaning comments,” Rodgers said on his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show. “I also exist outside of that in a different realm where I do feel confident in things I say and I do stand by what I do.

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”

"I'm so fortunate for this platform because I think people get to see me in a different light.. I like to speak the truth & I'm not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time" ~@AaronRodgers12

Unsurprisingly, fans are mixed on Rodgers’ statement. While some are applauding him, others are criticizing him.

“More people need to stand up like this,” one fan tweeted.

“Again, love Rodgers, but I am legitimately pretty sure that he doesn’t actually know what “woke” and “cancel culture” mean lmao,” another fan added.

“Love this and I’m a Bears fan. I have absolutely no issue with his trash talk. Don’t like it? Then beat him. Pretty simple. Hated him for beating da Bears so much before seeing him on PMS and seeing who he actually was and what he’s about. Nothing but respect now,” one fan added.

To be fair, there didn’t seem to be much criticism aimed at Rodgers for his comments. Tom Brady joked about them and a Bears player even admitted he was probably right.

“Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong … It’s up to us to change that narrative,” Bears tight end Cole Kmet told reporters.

I absolutely love what Cole Kmet just said when asked about Aaron Rodgers yelling "I own you" to #Bears fans. Said Kmet: "Let's face it, he's not totally wrong … It's up to us to change that narrative." I agree 100 percent with that take.

Rodgers and the Packers will be back in action on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.