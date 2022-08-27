NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season.

The two discussed the "vaccine misinformation" pushed by the "mainstream media" during this podcast episode.

The episode was released on Saturday evening.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this podcast appearance for Rodgers.

"The funniest part about Rodgers going on Rogan is we all know exactly what’s going to happen during the episode and after but people will still throw their fits about it," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers does one psychedelic and next week he's on the Joe Rogan experience," another said.

"Joe Rogan just had on Aaron Rodgers that’s a banger," another added.

Rodgers became the butt of many jokes in 2021 after he revealed that he took COVID-19 immunization advice from Rogan. This recent podcast appearance will certainly rekindle some of those jokes.

"Doctors that you consulted with ... Dr. Joe Rogan and which other doctors?" Pat McAfee asked Rodgers during an interview at the time.

The NFL world will no doubt have a lot more to say about today's episode once more soundbites emerge.