NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Lunchroom News

Back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is reportedly building chemistry with fourth-round rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

According to Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers and Doubs have been getting one-on-one lunches together ahead of the 2022 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Almost as important as having a locker next to each other," one fan wrote.

"Is this their version of Stafford and Kupp having breakfast together? If so, this could be huge news," another added.

"Doubs 1.01 no looking back now," another fantasy football fan joked.

The Packers selected Doubs with the 132nd overall pick in the 2022 draft, pairing him alongside second-round wide receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers has nice things to say about both of these young wideouts, but has clearly taken a shine to the young prospect out of Nevada.

“Doubs has done a lot of really nice things. The standard for him is not going to be the standard for a normal rookie here in the past, especially in the last 4-5 years. He’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp,” Rodgers recently said, per PackersWire. “We have to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching. He cares about it. He’s a great kid. He’s made some instinctual plays that you can’t really coach.”

Through just two preseason games, Doubs has logged six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns — scoring in each of his first two NFL contests.

The rookie wideout will look to continue that success into the regular season when Rodgers takes over under center.