NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin Video

The Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh speculation probably isn’t going to slow down following today’s viral moment with Mike Tomlin.

Earlier this week, Rodgers made his opinion on Tomlin and the Steelers extremely clear: he has major respect for the organization.

“It’s a great blue-collar town. There’s a lot of great people that live there. It’s got a lot of history, that city. … I have a ton of respect for Mike [Tomlin]. I think he’s a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads. I love the way he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even-keeled. It looks like he’s somebody that the players love playing for him. They’ve had a great defense. It’s been a part of Pittsburgh, the franchise, for a long, long time, is [the] great defense,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

Fast forward to Sunday evening, and Rodgers and Tomlin shared a viral moment.

Rodgers had the Steelers defense on the ropes, but Tomlin pounced, calling a timeout before the Packers could get a play off.

Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him pic.twitter.com/3JxZnDvw1x — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) October 3, 2021

Naturally, fans continue to speculate about Rodgers’ future.

If he leaves Green Bay in 2022 – and that feels likely at this point – Pittsburgh would not be a bad option.

“I never thought of Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for Rodge but I’m certainly not against it when the time comes! Rodgers, Tomlin, that defense. I’m DAHN!” one fan wrote.

“Aaron Rodgers looking at Mike Tomlin how a woman looks at a dude in the club when she got a man but knows it’s gonna be over soon..” Emmanuel Acho added.

Aaron Rodgers looking at Mike Tomlin how a woman looks at a dude in the club when she got a man but knows it’s gonna be over soon.. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3bFeCB9jzs — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 3, 2021

The Packers are currently leading the Steelers, 27-17, late in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps the Steelers will get the bigger win in the offseason, though…