NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' New Look For 2022 Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers' appearance has undergone a number of changes over the past couple years from growing out his hair to rocking a bun.

Now, the Packers QB is sporting another new hairstyle, as seen when he hopped off the team plane this weekend.

Fans reacted to A-Rod's latest look on social media.

"Slicked back hair? This isn’t good," a cheesehead said.

"This looks like those horror stories of people trying to cut their own hair during the beginning of the pandemic," another user commented.

"Nicholas Cage is the new Packers QB," laughed a Steelers fan.

"He looks like an arms dealer," another replied.

Rodgers and his new do will try to hang a lot of points on the division rival Vikings Sunday on FOX.