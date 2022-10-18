NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Not Panicking News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising upset loss to the New York Jets - at home.

With the loss, the Packers fell to 3-3 on the season. Despite a less-than-stellar record, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't think fans need to panic just yet.

"The Bucs, Rams, San Fran and us are all 3-3," Rodgers said during a visit on the Pat McAfee Show. "I don't think there's any panic in any of those four places."

"Look at the Packers schedule after this week and tell me there’s no need to panic," one fan said, pointing at the schedule that includes the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

Others fans would like to see a little fire under the team. "Again, I'm not asking for full-out panic, but some urgency to fix some things would be nice Aaron," a fan said.

"They all at least know they have offensive weapons we don’t we are cooked," said another Packers fan.

Should Packers fans start panicking yet?