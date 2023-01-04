NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Offseason Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions with a trip to the playoffs on the line.

It will be the final home game of the season for the Packers, who could become a wild card team with a win. With that in mind, reporters asked quarterback Aaron Rodgers about this possibly being his final game at Lambeau Field.

"Asked Aaron Rodgers if he has clarity on this potentially being his last game at Lambeau," Packers reporter Ryan Wood said. "He acknowledged possibility will be on his mind, but reiterated decision will come in offseason."

Fans couldn't help but react to the news. They think he'll be back next season.

"He has 60 million reasons to return next year lmao," one fan said.

"My take on this is simple. Aaron Rodgers will be back in Green Bay in 2023...He’s guaranteed $60 million dollars next year," added another.

Rodgers isn't certain about his future in the NFL just yet, but there's one thing he was very clear about - he doesn't want to see blue in the stands on Sunday.

"There was a lot of purple in the stands," Rodgers said about last weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. "They weren’t very loud as the game went on, but there was a lot of purple. Maybe there will be less blue this week."

Green Bay and Detroit kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.